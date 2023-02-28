SC orders Z+ security for Mukesh Ambani, his family in India, abroad

New Delhi, February 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to provide Z plus security cover to top businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family in India and abroad at their own expense.
In Maharashtra, the Ambanis’ security would be taken care of by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Government of Maharashtra, their security would be ensured by the MHA while on foreign land, a Bench led by Justice Krishna Murari said.
The Bench passed the order in view of the fact that there were cases pending at various places across India on the issue.
On behalf of the Ambanis, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi contended that his clients were at continuous risk of being targeted to financially de-stabilise India and such risk existed both in India and abroad.
On July 22 last year, the top court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover given to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.
A Bench led by the then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had allowed the Centre’s appeal challenging the Tripura High Court’s order seeking documents regarding the threat perception to the Ambani family.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said petitioner Bikash Saha had nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.
Acting on Saha’s PIL, the Tripura High Court had directed the Centre to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children that formed the basis for grant of security to them.
Earlier, a Vacation Bench of the top court had on June 29 last year stayed the Tripura High Court’s order.
