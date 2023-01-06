SC questions CBI, ED over delay in probe into financial scams

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the delay in concluding investigations into several financial scams, saying they needed to change the system.

CJI recuses from hearing Kamra case The CJI, DY Chandrachud, on Thursday recused himself from hearing petitions seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets allegedly scandalising the judiciary.

“In my experience, whenever there is a financial scam and the CBI or the ED comes into picture, there is a delay. It takes years together. Then, default bail and all other things… How many financial scams has come to a logical end?” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah asked.

Noting that in most of the cases, the money went to tax havens, the Bench said the scamsters would be enjoying the money in the UK or the US.

“You need to change the system so far as public money is concerned. These are all poor people. We want result, counsel. Not that we are doing this, we are doing that,” it said.

The remarks from the Bench came after the CBI counsel sought time to the agency’s reply to a PIL filed by Pinak Pani Mohanty, seeking a probe into the chit fund scam spread over West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Odisha involving collection of nearly Rs 10,000 crore from poor people, many of whom have died by suicide. The top court had issued a notice on the petition in October last year.

The Bench, which also included Justice CT Ravikumar, sought to know by Monday how many financial scams under their investigation came to a logical conclusion.

“Only those persons who have lost their hard-earned money know. We will have it on Monday,” it said, cautioning the agencies that there shall be no further adjournments.

“Some matters need to be given priority. This is an important matter of a chit fund…Be serious. Tell your officers to be more vigilant,” it said, directing them to hand over copies of their replies to amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal by Saturday. “Hundreds of crores of investors’ money is involved. The CBI and the state should put in efforts and get back as much money as they can,” it said.