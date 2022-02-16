SC questions government over implementation of OROP in Armed Forces

The problem is your hyperbole on the policy presents a much rosier picture than what is actually given, says a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud

Ex-servicemen participating in a protest over the delay in implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 14, 2015. Tribune file photo

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, February 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posed several probing questions to the Centre over the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) policy and Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme in the armed forces and sought to know how it has been implemented.

"The problem is your hyperbole on the OROP policy presented a much rosier picture than what is actually given to the pensioners," a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said while hearing a petition by Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM).

"How have you implemented OROP...What happens after that...give us some examples of how people have benefitted,” it asked Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman.

On Tuesday wondered if after agreeing in principle to OROP the Centre has gone back on its decision to automatically pass on any future enhancements in pension to existing pensioners.

“We want to know how many people have got the MACP. You are saying persons who have got the MACP are a different specific class. If 80 per cent of sepoys get MACP, then will they get OROP? It seems MACP is a barrier to OROP”, it said while posting the matter for further hearing next week.

IESM has questioned the November 7, 2015, notification on implementation of OROP, alleging that the decision was arbitrary and mala fide, for it created a class within a class and actually granted one rank, different pensions, instead of OROP.

Pointing out that there is no statutory definition of OROP, the Bench said, “It's a term of art and a policy decision. Their (petitioners) contention is that there is a discrepancy between what was said in Parliament and the policy which ultimately came. The question is whether that amounts to a violation of Article 14.”

On behalf of the Centre, ASG Venkatraman said the petitioners wanted the scheme to be reviewed automatically and not periodically and its review once in five years was not acceptable to them. Referring to a tabular chart, he showed a comparison between sepoys, who retired before 2015 and after 2015.

“Your policy is one rank and one pension which is the heart and soul. What actually has happened is that you gave different pensions due to MACP, which has acted as a barrier to equal pension,” the Bench told Venkataraman.

The ASG said successive governments were unable to deliver on OROP but the NDA government came out with a policy and ultimately tried to deliver. “It’s a policy which is non-arbitrary. We have already spent more than Rs 50,000 crores. Maybe after five years, we re-formulate the formula,” the ASG said.

Give me 5 years to serve you, I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable: PM Modi at Pathankot rally

PM Modi targets AAP at Pathankot rally, calls it photocopy of Congress

Invokes Sant Ravidas saying his government is following his ...

Centre looking at possibility of increasing flights from Ukraine

MEA sets up control room to help Indians in Ukraine; Centre looks at increasing flights

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and...

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Bappi Lahiri, the Melody King

Before he ushered the disco wave, the music director proved ...

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

Police say teams sent to arrest the driver of the truck invo...

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joins AAP in presence of Kejriwal

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu cremated amid pro-Khalistan slogans in Ludhiana; people attend last rites in large numbers

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala