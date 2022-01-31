SC refuses to entertain PIL against release of ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ on OTT platform

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a stay on the release of the movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ on OTT platform ‘Limelight’, saying there was no violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner owing to the release of the film.

A Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee, however, said the petitioner was at liberty to move the concerned High Court.

Directed by Ashok Tyagi and produced by Kalyani Singh in 2017, the film was not released in cinema halls as the censor board had not cleared it. Now it’s planned to be released on OTT platform, ‘Limelight’ on January 30 – the day Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

NCP leader and an MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency Amol Kolhe has played the role of Godse in the film. He recently clarified that he was a firm believer in Gandhian thoughts and he took up the controversial role only to challenge himself as an actor.

Petitioner Sikandar Behl alleged that the film glorified Nathuram Godse and celebrated his act of killing Mahatma Gandhi. The movie intended to tarnish the image of the Father of the Nation and was aimed at creating communal disharmony, spreading hatred and disturbing peace, he alleged.

Behl wanted the top court to issue directions for regulation of OTT platforms which were beyond the jurisdiction of the censor board as a result of which uncensored content was being broadcast.