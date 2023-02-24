SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking menstrual pain leave for female students, working women

New Delhi, February 24
The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective work places.
Observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.
The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.
Section 14 of the Act deals with appointment of inspectors and says appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...