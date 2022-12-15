SC refuses to entertain West Bengal’s plea against HC’s blanket stay on FIR in stampede case

PTI

New Delhi, December 15

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain the West Bengal government’s plea seeking registration of an FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others in connection with a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The top court asked the state government to approach the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High court instead with its plea seeking modification of an earlier order of a single judge bench of the high court granting a “blanket stay” on registration of any FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that an appeal against the high court’s order has been filed in the apex court due to the fact that the HC judge concerned was unavailable and away in Port Blair for judicial work.

“A direction was issued by a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court. The single judge is not available for judicial work in Calcutta. It is submitted that a SLP (Special Leave Petition) had to be instituted before this court. Even if the single judge is unavailable, the petitioner has the remedy of moving the Chief Justice of the High Court for directions,” the apex court said in the order.

Singhvi withdrew the plea with the liberty to approach the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court had taken note of the submissions of Adhikari and stayed nearly 17 FIRs against him lodged by the state police.

The high court had directed the state police not to register any FIR against Adhikari without its prior permission.

The state government moved the court for modification of this order of the high court.

“We want the liberty to file an FIR. There has been a blanket protection that has been granted by a single judge of the high court. We cannot even register an FIR,” Singhvi said.

As per the police, three people were killed and five seriously injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman district organised by BJP leaders including Adhikari.

The stampede occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets after Adhikari had left the venue.