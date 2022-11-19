Supreme Court refuses to hear PILs on 2-child norm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain PILs seeking a comprehensive policy/law, including a two-child norm, to check the rising population, saying it was for the government to examine the issue. “How do we go into enacting legislation? It’s not an issue where the court should interfere…We have better things to do,” said a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. TNS

‘Language of this court is English’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday told a litigant, who appeared in person and started arguing his case in Hindi, that the language of this court was English. A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying. PTI

Want resolution of conflicts: New WB Governor

Kolkata: Newly appointed Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose feels Governor’s role is to act as “rainbow bridge” between state & Centre for “resolution of conflicts” between Raj Bhavan and TMC govt. PTI

MEA driver arrested on charge of espionage

New Delhi: The police have arrested a driver working with the MEA on a charge of espionage for sharing confidential information with a Pak-based person. Sources said the driver was honeytrapped by an ISI agent. TNS

Officer faces EC ire for ‘publicity stunt’

New Delhi: The EC has removed an IAS officer of the UP cadre as a general observer for the Gujarat Assembly poll after finding him indulging in a “publicity stunt” by posting pictures of his assignment on Instagram, officials said today. — TNS

AIIMS payments to go digital from Apr

New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said all payments at AIIMS, New Delhi, would go digital from April 1, 2023. “AIIMS, New Delhi, introduces #SmartCard in addition to UPI and card payments at all counters. All payments at AIIMS to go completely digital from April 1, 2023,” a tweet by AIIMS read. TNS

PM to open ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a month-long event titled “Kashi Tamil Sangamam” on Saturday in Varanasi with the objective to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi — two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Education.