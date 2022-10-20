SC refuses to stay HC order on St Stephen's College plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The Delhi University has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order refusing to stay a Delhi High Court’s judgment of asking St Stephen’s College to follow the university’s admission policy. While assuring that the aspirants will face “no issue”, the university stated that undergraduate admissions would be conducted as per schedule.

The High Court had earlier directed the college to follow Delhi University’s admission policy, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admission to non-minority students in undergraduate courses.

However, St Stephen’s College wanted 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories. The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order asking St Stephen’s College here to follow the admission policy prescribed by the Delhi University.

The university had deferred the release of the list by a day as the SC was set to hear St Stephen’s plea against the High Court’s order on Wednesday.