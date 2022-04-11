SC refuses to stop probe against Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai’s plea challenging his arrest by the Madhya Pradesh Police in connection with the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test paper leak.

Refusing to stop the investigation in the case against him, A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, however, granted him liberty to move the high court if any chargesheet was filed against him in the case over alleged defamatory Facebook post against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Deputy Secretary.

After his arrest on April 7, 2022, Rai was released on bail on April 9, it noted and disposed of his petition against the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order refusing to quash the FIR registered against him and vacating the interim order of protection granted to him in the case.

Rai had moved the top court on Friday challenging his arrest by the Madhya Pradesh Police in connection with the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test paper leak he reportedly exposed.

On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed a plea filed by Rai in which he prayed to quash the FIR registered against him on a complaint by Chief Minister’s OSD Laxman Singh Markam.

Rai was arrested after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to him in an FIR registered in connection with the paper leak case filed by an officer in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. However, he was granted bail on April 9.