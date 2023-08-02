SC refuses urgent hearing on Thackeray faction's plea

New Delhi, August 1
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s petition challenging the Election Commission’s order allotting party name “Shiv Sena” and symbol “Bow and Arrow” to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
“Wait for the Constitution Bench on Jammu and Kashmir to get over and we will give a date,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, who mentioned the matter for urgent hearing. Thackeray contended the matter required an urgent hearing as the impugned order of poll panel was completely illegal in view of the May 11 Constitution Bench verdict on issues arising out of the 2022 political crisis in the state. On February 17, the Election Commission allotted the name “Shiv Sena” and its poll symbol “bow and arrow” to the group led by now Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
#Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena #Supreme Court #Uddhav Thackeray
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...