SC relief for BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

New Delhi, August 22
The Supreme Court today stayed all proceedings in connection with a rape case registered against former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.
“We are prima facie of the view that the matter requires consideration. We will issue a notice and stay all proceedings,” a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit said, posting his petition for further hearing next month after senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra sought stay on the high court’s order.
The top court gave liberty to the complainant woman to approach the police which shall be under obligation to provide her protection, if required, and granted her liberty to file her objections.
