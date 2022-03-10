SC reserves its verdict on quantum of sentence to Vijay Mallya in contempt case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its verdict on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case.

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017.

He was held guilty of contempt of court in 2017 and the matter has been getting deferred as the top court wanted to hear him on the punishment to be awarded to him.

A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit reserved the judgment after hearing senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta. It allowed the counsel, who earlier represented Mallya, to file written submissions, if any, by Tuesday.

On February 10, the Bench had given the fugitive businessman the last opportunity to appear before it—either personally or through his lawyer.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had earlier submitted that the court has inherent jurisdiction in contempt cases and that it has given enough opportunity to Mallya, who has chosen not to appear so far.

Noting that it can’t wait any longer for Mallya’s extradition from the UK, the Supreme Court had on November 30, 2021 decided to go ahead with the proceedings to decide the quantum of sentence to be awarded to him for contempt of court.

“We cannot wait anymore now. Proceedings for extradition have attained finality and the respondent no. 3 (Mallya) has exhausted all avenues of appeal in the United Kingdom…The matter (sentencing in contempt case) shall be dealt with finally on January 18, 2022,” the Bench had said.

Earlier, it had dismissed his plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders. On August 31 last year, the top court had directed Mallya to appear before it on October 5, 2020.