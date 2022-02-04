SC says no to petition for postponement of GATE

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) commencing from February 5.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said interfering in the examination process just 48 hours before it was due to commence could create chaos and uncertainty.

The top court said it was a policy matter on which the government authorities concerned should take decisions.

GATE 2022 Examinations are scheduled to take place in offline mode on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Stating that nine lakh students were appearing for GATE at hundreds of centres, the petitioners accused the authorities of not issuing Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the test.

Terming it an academic policy matter, it said, “We cannot start postponing exams like this. Everything is opening up now. We cannot play with the careers of students like this.”

“The plea for postponement of the GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled date on February 5 is replete with potential for chaos and uncertainty in the lives of students. There is no overarching reason why this court should under Article 32 (of the Constitution) supplant the role of the authorities,” the top court said.