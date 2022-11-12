SC seeks reports on demolition near Afzal Khan's tomb

New Delhi, November 11
The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked the District Collector and the Deputy Conservator of Forests of Satara in Maharashtra to file reports on the demolition of alleged unauthorised structures on government/forest land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of Bijapur’s Adil Shahi dynasty.
A Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud sought the reports after Maharashtra submitted that the demolition drive, which started on Thursday, was over and illegal structures built on government and forest land had already been removed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius