SC seeks reports on demolition near Afzal Khan's tomb

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked the District Collector and the Deputy Conservator of Forests of Satara in Maharashtra to file reports on the demolition of alleged unauthorised structures on government/forest land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of Bijapur’s Adil Shahi dynasty.

A Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud sought the reports after Maharashtra submitted that the demolition drive, which started on Thursday, was over and illegal structures built on government and forest land had already been removed.