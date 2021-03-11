SC seeks UP's reply on Azam Khan's bail petition

New Delhi, May 11

The SC on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to respond to SP leader Azam Khan’s bail plea in a land-grab case.

“What is this? Why not let him go? He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases are okay but it can’t be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail for some other matter. You file a reply,” a Bench led by Justice LN Rao told the UP Government counsel and posted it for hearing on Tuesday.

“This chain will continue as and when Khan is released on bail in one matter, get him in another FIR and keep him behind bars,” said the Bench, which also included Justice BR Gavai.

On Khan’s behalf, senior counsel Kapil Sibal termed it a worrisome case requiring a detailed hearing. Seeking to dispel such an impression, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the UP Government, said there was substance in each case lodged against Khan.

Expressing displeasure over inordinate delay in deciding Khan’s bail plea in a land-grab case by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court had on May 6 termed it as travesty of justice. Khan has got bail in 86 out of 87 cases, it had noted.

The Allahabad HC had on May 5 reserved its order on his bail application in a case of grabbing enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project. The HC had on December 4, 2021, reserved its decision. But the state government later sought permission to present new facts through fresh affidavits, which were filed last Thursday. — TNS