SC sets aside election of Azam Khan's son

New Delhi, November 7
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld an Allahabad High Court order setting aside the election of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Suar constituency in 2017.
“I find that the acceptance of the nomination of the appellant-successful candidate was improper. The findings of the High Court in this regard do not require any interference. Hence, the judgment impugned is affirmed and, consequently, the appeal is dismissed,” said a Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi which had on September 20 reserved its verdict on Abdullah Azam’s petition challenging the high court’s order. — TNS
UP, EC get notice on sp leader’s plea
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the UP Government and the EC on SP leader Azam Khan's petition challenging his disqualification from the state Assembly following his conviction and three-year imprisonment in a hate speech case.
