SC status to Dalit Christians, Muslims under examination

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that the matter of granting Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims was under examination of a high-level committee.

Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy said this in response to a question about whether there was any proposal to grant SC status to Dalits who converted to Christianity or Islam. “A number of writ petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking extension of SC status to Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity and Islam. Thus, the matter is sub judice.