SC stays deportation of woman excluded from NRC's final draft

New Delhi, September 24
The Supreme Court has stayed the deportation of a woman excluded from the Assam’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) despite the fact that all other members of her family were included in the NRC.
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday asked the Centre and the Assam Government to respond to the petition filed by the woman, who was declared a foreigner and her name was excluded from the final NRC.
Asking the Centre and the Assam Government to respond to the petition in three weeks, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 17.
“Till the next date of listing, no steps shall be taken for the deportation of the petitioner,” it ordered on Friday after her counsel Pijush Kanti Roy contended that she was an Indian citizen by birth and all other members of her family — including her parents, siblings and husband — were included in the NRC.
The woman has challenged the June 2019 verdict of the Gauhati High Court, dismissing her petition and affirming the June 2017 order of the Foreigners Tribunal, Bongaigaon.
Assam govt, centre told to file reply
- All other members of woman’s family are included in the NRC
- The SC asks the Centre and Assam to respond in three weeks
