SC stays NGT order to phase out public transport vehicles below BS-IV in six months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The Supreme Court has stayed the National Green Tribunal’s order to phase out all public transport vehicles with BS-IV engines and below in six months.

The order came on an appeal filed by the West Bengal government challenging the NGT order.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued notice to the parties asking them to respond to the West Bengal government’s petition.

The NGT had ordered the state government to ensure that public transport vehicles with BS-IV engines and below were phased out in six months and only BS-VI vehicles plied in the state, including Kolkata and Howrah, after the expiry of the six-month period.

The Eastern Bench of the NGT had said a huge number of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years were running in Kolkata and Howrah, leading to increased air pollution.

While phasing out the old vehicles, a move towards use of cleaner and greener technology with the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and electric buses may be expedited, it had said.

However, the West Bengal government counsel contended that in terms of the directions of the top court’s October 24, 2018 order no motor vehicle conforming to the emission standard Bharat Stage-IV was to be sold or registered in the country with effect from April 1, 2020.

“Thus, registrations were carried out till that date as permitted, and therefore the 15-year period has to be counted from the date of registration. Otherwise, it will amount to making the vehicles unusable in less than 15 years,” the counsel said.

