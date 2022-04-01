SC strikes down TN quota for Vanniyar community

New Delhi: The apex court has struck down 10.5 per cent quota given to the Vanniyar community in Tamil Nadu, in jobs and educational institutes saying there is no basis for treating them differently. TNS
IMF: India has safeguards against capital flow risks
Washington: India, which received record FDI recently despite Covid-19 crisis, has quite a few safeguards in place to mitigate the risks from capital flows, the IMF has said. pti
NCB gets 60 more days in Aryan Khan case
Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday granted 60 more days to the NCB to file a chargesheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, is an accused. pti
ED raids lawyer who filed pleas against Fadnavis
Nagpur: The ED on Thursday carried out searches at the house of a Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, who has filed pleas against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over the past few years.
AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...
Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball
Reports of backroom deal with Oppn