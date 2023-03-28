SC tags Kavitha's plea with pending ED cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday tagged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha’s petition seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case relating to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam with other petitions against ED summons.

A Bench, led by Justice Ajay Rastogi, said it would take up the petitions of the BRS leader and others after three weeks after senior advocate Kapil Sibal said a similar plea filed by Nalini Chidambaram, a senior advocate and wife of Congress leader P Chidambaram, was pending.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said after the filing of Nalini’s petition, a three-judge Bench upheld the provisions of the PMLA, which squarely covered summoning of an accused.