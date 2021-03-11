SC to decide on filling vacant NEET seats today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its order on a petition seeking a special stray round of counselling to enable candidates to vie for seats which remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for the all-India quota (AIQ).

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah reserved its order on Thursday after hearing arguments from petitioner doctors, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Central Government.

As 1,456 seats remain vacant, the Supreme Court had on Wednesday pulled up the MCC for not filling seats in the NEET-PG admissions, saying it would not only put aspirants into difficulty, but also cause dearth of qualified doctors in the country.

On behalf of the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh told the Bench that classes already started in February and now holding classes for another six to eight months was not feasible.