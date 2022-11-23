SC to have special Bench to handle tax-related cases

New Delhi, November 22
The Supreme Court will have a special Bench to deal with tax-related cases from next week, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday. “From next week, there will be a special Bench on every Wednesday and Thursday to deal with direct and indirect sales tax cases,” the CJI said.
In 2015, a Bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Rohinton Nariman was set up to handle tax cases. It was dissolved later.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...