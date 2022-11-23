SC to have special Bench to handle tax-related cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The Supreme Court will have a special Bench to deal with tax-related cases from next week, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday. “From next week, there will be a special Bench on every Wednesday and Thursday to deal with direct and indirect sales tax cases,” the CJI said.

In 2015, a Bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Rohinton Nariman was set up to handle tax cases. It was dissolved later.