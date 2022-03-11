Supreme Court to hear on March 15 plea against bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case

8 people, including 4 farmers were mowed by car belonging to Mishra during farmers' protest

Supreme Court to hear on March 15 plea against bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Ashish Mishra, son of BJP MP Ajay Mishra. File photo

New Delhi, March 11

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list on March 15 a plea filed by the family members of the farmers, mowed by a car belonging to Ashish Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri, challenging bail granted to him by the Allahabad High Court. Mishra is the son of Union Minister and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the family members, mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli. Bhushan said the matter was supposed to be listed on Friday for hearing, but it was not on the list. The Chief Justice said: "listing it on Tuesday". Bhushan, insisting on an urgent hearing on the plea, said: "there was an attack on a prime-witness in the case".

On March 4, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on March 11 a plea filed by the family members of the farmers. Bhushan had submitted that other accused in the matter are also moving the high court seeking bail, citing the order granting bail to Mishra.

He urged the top court to pass an order against the bail order of the high court. The Chief Justice said: "I can list on the 11th only..." The plea contended that family members were forced to move the apex court since Uttar Pradesh has failed to file an appeal challenging bail granted to Mishra. The plea argued that the high court granted bail without considering the heinous nature of the crime and also in the backdrop of overwhelming evidence against the accused in the charge sheet. The plea further argued that there is likelihood of the accused tampering with the witnesses and causing obstruction in justice.

In November last year, the Supreme Court appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe. The top court also reconstituted the SIT investigating the incident and appointed IPS officer S.B. Shiradkar as its head.

Mishra was arrested on October 9 last year in the case. On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in clashes during a farmers' protest. IANS

#ajay mishra #ashish mishra #lakhimpur kheri #prashant bhushan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

2
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

3
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

4
Punjab Election tribune interview

It's victory of the people, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

6
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

7
Punjab

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

'2022 has decided the results of 2024,' says PM Modi after BJP wins 4 states

9
Nation ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

10
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa; party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation on March 16

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be hel...

India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row

India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row

The 15th round of Corps-Commander-level talks was scheduled ...

Battle for India will be decided in 2024, 'saheb' knows this: Prashant Kishor as BJP sweeps 4 states

Battle for India will be decided in 2024, 'saheb' knows this: Prashant Kishor as BJP sweeps 4 states

Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post

Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post

Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Three of four bureaucrats emerge surprise winners

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district