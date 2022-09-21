SC to livestream Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27

New Delhi, September 21
The Supreme Court has decided to livestream all Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27.
Taken in a Full Court meeting chaired by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday, the decision came almost four years after the top court decided in favour of live streaming of court proceedings, terming it as “need of the hour”.
There has to be “promptness” in such things, it had said, ceding to demands of live streaming of important cases, particularly Constitution Bench matters.
“We have already adopted a system of open courts, there is no reason why it should not be live streamed,” the top court had said.
Several important Constitution Bench matters such as EWS quota law and Citizenship Amendment Act were lined up for hearing.
Attorney general KK Venugopal had supported live streaming of court proceedings on the ground that it would bring in more transparency; benefit litigants and also reduce the rush in the court during hearing of important matters.
Last week, senior advocate Indira Jaising had written to the CJI and his brother judges seeking live streaming of the Constitution Bench proceedings. She had asserted that freedom of information is a part of the fundamental right of citizens.
Earlier, the Supreme Court on August 26 live-streamed proceedings of a Bench led by the then CJI NV Ramana on his last day in office.
The Supreme Court’s e-Committee led by Justice DY Chandrachud has been working on creating its own platform which can also be used by high courts – six of which were already live streaming their proceedings -- and will address privacy and security concerns as well.
Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh high courts are already live streaming their proceedings on their YouTube channels.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...