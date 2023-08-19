SC to take up CBI plea against bail to Lalu in fodder cases on Aug 25

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up on August 25 the CBI’s petition challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in fodder scam cases.

Rs 930-cr scam in bihar animal husbandry department Fodder scam relates to irregularities in undivided Bihar to the tune of about Rs 930 crore

Animal Husbandry Department’s funds were bungled between 1985 and 1995

Convicted in five cases, Lalu is out on bail on health grounds

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said it would hear the matter on August 25 after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju sought listing of the CBI’s appeal at the earliest. Lalu has been convicted in five cases related to the fodder scam with regard to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka, Deoghar, Chaibasa and Doranda treasuries in undivided Bihar.

The Jharkhand HC had on April 17, 2021, granted him bail in the case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury on the ground that he had already served half the prison term. He was sent to jail on December 23, 2017, following his conviction in three fodder scam cases. Lalu has also been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a Ranchi special court in the fifth fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury in February this year. In April 2023, the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the fifth case too.

Besides Lalu and former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra, hundreds of accused have been convicted in the scam.

