SC to take up Constitution Bench matters from Aug 29

New Delhi, August 24
As around 500 Constitution Bench matters hang fire, the Supreme Court on Wednesday notified that 25 five-judge Constitution Bench cases will be listed from August 29, two days after Justice UU Lalit is scheduled to take over as the 49th Chief Justice of India.
According to a notice issued by the top court, these matters will be listed for directions, including filing of common compilation, short written submissions and tentative indication as to time to be taken by lawyers for making their submissions and thereafter, the cases would be listed as per directions of the court. According to Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, a total of 492 cases are pending before Constitution Benches of the SC.
