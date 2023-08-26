SC transfers trial of 27 Manipur sexual assault cases to Assam

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 25

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred to Assam the trial of 27 cases of sexual violence relating to Manipur ethnic conflict being probed by the CBI.

Victims allowed virtual hearing Victims, witnesses can give evidence virtually from their respective place in Manipur

SC tells Manipur Govt to ensure better Internet connectivity to facilitate online hearing

Asks Gauhati HC to designate one or more judicial magistrates and sessions judges in Guwahati for the cases

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to designate one or more judicial magistrates and sessions judges in Guwahati to deal with these cases being probed by the CBI.

The victims and witnesses in these cases will be at the liberty to give evidence virtually through video-conferencing from their respective place in Manipur, instead of travelling to Assam to be physically present in the designated court in Guwahati.

The directions have been issued “at the present stage, bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and the need for ensuring a fair process of criminal justice administration”, the Bench noted. The top court also directed the Manipur Government to ensure better internet connectivity to facilitate hearing of CBI cases online in Guwahati.

The order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested on behalf of the Manipur Government that the trials in the cases under the CBI investigation be transferred to Assam as there were security concerns, as also certain apprehensions about judges in Manipur belonging to particular communities. Mehta said he chose Assam for better internet connectivity.

He said when things improve, the designated judge from Guwahati could be asked to sit in Manipur for conducting trial. Senior counsel Colin Gonsalves opposed the transfer of CBI cases to Assam and suggested Mizoram instead. Senior counsel Indira Jaising suggested Meghalaya.

As Gonsalves said trials should happen in hills in Manipur, the CJI said, “There have been victims in the valley and in hills. It would be difficult for people who suffered in the valley to travel to hills, and the other way round. We are not on... who suffered more... just the practical difficulty.”

The Bench went on to request the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to nominate one or more chief judicial magistrates/sessions judges in Guwahati conversant in one or more languages of Manipur.

The SC also asked the Acting CJ of Manipur to designate magistrates for these purposes. The identification parades would take place in the presence of a Manipur-based magistrate and applications such as arrest and warrant would be made through the online mode, it added.

