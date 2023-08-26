 SC transfers trial of 27 Manipur sexual assault cases to Assam : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • SC transfers trial of 27 Manipur sexual assault cases to Assam

SC transfers trial of 27 Manipur sexual assault cases to Assam

SC transfers trial of 27 Manipur sexual assault cases to Assam

People walk past charred houses following violence in Manipur. File



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 25

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred to Assam the trial of 27 cases of sexual violence relating to Manipur ethnic conflict being probed by the CBI.

Victims allowed virtual hearing

  • Victims, witnesses can give evidence virtually from their respective place in Manipur
  • SC tells Manipur Govt to ensure better Internet connectivity to facilitate online hearing
  • Asks Gauhati HC to designate one or more judicial magistrates and sessions judges in Guwahati for the cases

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to designate one or more judicial magistrates and sessions judges in Guwahati to deal with these cases being probed by the CBI.

The victims and witnesses in these cases will be at the liberty to give evidence virtually through video-conferencing from their respective place in Manipur, instead of travelling to Assam to be physically present in the designated court in Guwahati.

The directions have been issued “at the present stage, bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and the need for ensuring a fair process of criminal justice administration”, the Bench noted. The top court also directed the Manipur Government to ensure better internet connectivity to facilitate hearing of CBI cases online in Guwahati.

The order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested on behalf of the Manipur Government that the trials in the cases under the CBI investigation be transferred to Assam as there were security concerns, as also certain apprehensions about judges in Manipur belonging to particular communities. Mehta said he chose Assam for better internet connectivity.

He said when things improve, the designated judge from Guwahati could be asked to sit in Manipur for conducting trial. Senior counsel Colin Gonsalves opposed the transfer of CBI cases to Assam and suggested Mizoram instead. Senior counsel Indira Jaising suggested Meghalaya.

As Gonsalves said trials should happen in hills in Manipur, the CJI said, “There have been victims in the valley and in hills. It would be difficult for people who suffered in the valley to travel to hills, and the other way round. We are not on... who suffered more... just the practical difficulty.”

The Bench went on to request the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice to nominate one or more chief judicial magistrates/sessions judges in Guwahati conversant in one or more languages of Manipur.

The SC also asked the Acting CJ of Manipur to designate magistrates for these purposes. The identification parades would take place in the presence of a Manipur-based magistrate and applications such as arrest and warrant would be made through the online mode, it added.

#Assam #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manipur #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

5
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

7
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

8
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

9
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

10
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...

Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon

May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham Singh's success

Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Collector rates: Property dealers, colonisers’ stir enters third day

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

Govt ignored Kapurthala: Residents

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates