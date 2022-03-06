SC upholds dismissal of CISF constable, says discipline and integrity paramount in force

Constable had allegedly assaulted officer after the latter reprimanded him for sleeping during patrolling duty

SC upholds dismissal of CISF constable, says discipline and integrity paramount in force

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

The Supreme Court has upheld a 2001 order sacking a CISF constable, who had allegedly assaulted an officer after he reprimanded him for sleeping during patrolling duty, saying a sense of integrity, discipline and camaraderie is “paramount” given the nature of the force.

The apex court observed that the quantum of punishment is within the discretionary domain and sole power of the decision-making authority once the charge of misconduct stands proved.

“Such discretionary power is exposed to judicial interference if exercised in a manner which is grossly disproportionate to the fault, as the constitutional courts while exercising the power of judicial review do not assume the role of the appellate authority,” a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said.

The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the Centre and others against the January 2018 judgment of a division bench of the Orissa High Court which had affirmed the order of a single-judge bench setting aside the punishment of dismissal.

It said on merits of the quantum of punishment imposed, the courts would not interfere unless the exercise of discretion in awarding punishment is perverse in the sense that it is grossly disproportionate.

The bench observed that the man was a constable in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a specialised police force responsible for providing security to strategic establishments like the department of space, department of atomic energy and premises of establishments fundamental to the Indian economy.

“Given the nature of the appellant’s force, sense of integrity, commitment, discipline, and camaraderie is paramount,” the apex court said in its judgement delivered on February 24.

It said no indulgence or latitude can be granted when the case is of violence and assault on the officer who had checked and reprimanded the constable.

The bench said as the constable had not even expressed any remorse or pleaded a good ground for having acted in the manner he did, it do not accept that the punishment of dismissal imposed by the appellate authority in February 2012 was grossly disproportionate to the quantum of the offence.

Observing that condoning the misconduct would have ramifications, the bench noted that discipline in the police force cannot be compromised.

“The order passed by the appellate authority dated February 18, 2012, dismissing the respondent from service is upheld,” it said.

The apex court noted that the constable was on a shift duty on the intervening night of January 3-4, 2000 for patrolling between two watchtowers of the National Thermal Power Corporation Plant, Kaniha, and was found to be sleeping at one of the watchtowers by an officer.

It was alleged that he had abused, misbehaved and assaulted the officer who had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The bench noted that the constable was placed under suspension and was served with the charge sheet.

In the enquiry, the charges were proved and the disciplinary authority in July 2000 imposed a penalty including reduction of pay by two stages in the time scale of pay for a period of three years with immediate effect.

The constable had then preferred an appeal before the appellate authority, which passed an order in January 2001 dismissing him from service.

He thereafter approached the high court which held that the January 2001 order was improper and had violated the principles of natural justice.

The matter was remitted to the appellate authority to re-examine the case afresh after giving an opportunity to the constable to file a reply.

The appellate authority examined the matter and passed an order of dismissal in February 2012.

The constable again moved the high court which allowed his plea on the grounds that punishment of dismissal was disproportionate to the quantum of the offence and order of reinstatement of service was passed.

Later, cross-appeals were preferred before the division bench of the high court, which in January 2018 affirmed the order passed by the single judge, setting aside the punishment of dismissal passed by the appellate authority and restored the punishment of reduction of pay imposed by the disciplinary authority.

In its judgement, the apex court said the man would be entitled to subsistence allowance at 50 percent of his salary for the period between January 24, 2001 to February 18, 2012.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

2
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

3
Himachal

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

4
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

5
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

6
Haryana

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine president says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport

8
Nation

Air turbulence: West Bengal seeks report from DGCA

9
Nation

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

10
Nation

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears

Don't Miss

View All
Shane Warne’s room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police
Sports

Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child the other moves Twitter
Nation

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears

Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty’s talk show; 'He wanted to see me smile’, says the Pollywood actress
Entertainment

'Sidharth Shukla wanted to see me smile’, Big Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill gets candid on Shilpa Shetty's talk show

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine president says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport

In a tweet, Indian Embassy asks citizens still stranded in U...

Fratricide: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

Trooper who opened fire is among five killed

India evacuates 2,000 citizens on Sunday

Russia-Ukraine war: India evacuates 2,000 citizens on Sunday

Total evacuees now 16,000

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child the other moves Twitter

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears

Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Informatio...

11 injured as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Civilian killed, 24 hurt as terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the cu...

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala