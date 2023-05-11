 SC verdict on Maharashtra political row today : The Tribune India

SC verdict on Maharashtra political row today

SC verdict on Maharashtra political row today

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on cross-petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena factions raising constitutional issues relating to the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis that led to the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray being replaced by Eknath Shinde-led government.

At the height of the political crisis in Maharashtra, the top court had, on June 29, 2022, refused to stay the then Governor BS Koshyari’s direction to the Thackeray-led MVA government to take floor test. Instead of facing the House, Thackeray chose to resign, paving the way for the installation of the Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Shinde.

In a setback to the Thackeray faction, the EC had earlier this year declared the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party’s “bow and arrow” symbol.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will deliver its verdict on a range of issues, including the roles of Governor and Speaker and disqualification of MLAs under the anti-defection law i.e. the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court cause-list released on its website indicated that there would be a single verdict pronounced by CJI Chandrachud.

The Bench, which also included Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha, had reserved its verdict on March 16 after hearing arguments from both sides for nine days commencing on February 21.

During the hearing, the Bench had wondered as to how it could reinstate the MVA government when its CM Thackeray had put in his papers even before facing the floor test even as senior advocates Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi urged the top court to quash the Governor's June 2022 direction to the then Chief Minister to face a trial of strength.

The Thackeray faction wanted the top court to "turn back the clock" and restore the "status quo ante" as it had done in 2016 when it reinstalled Nabam Tuki as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bench had declined to refer a batch of pleas related to the Maharashtra political crisis triggered by a split in the Shiv Sena to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement on Arunachal Pradesh.

The 2016 judgment dealt with powers of the assembly speaker and ruled that he/she cannot proceed with pleas for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking the speaker's removal is pending before the House. The Shinde camp was represented by senior advocates Harish Salve, Mahesh Jethmalani and NK Kaul while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Governor.

Feud between Thackeray, Shinde factions

  • In June 2022, SC refused to stay then Governor BS Koshyari's direction to Thackeray-led MVA government to take floor test
  • Instead of facing the House, Thackeray chose to resign, paving the way for the installation of the Shiv Sena-BJP government
  • A five-judge Constitution Bench will deliver its verdict on issues, including roles of Governor, Speaker and disqualification of MLAs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

5
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

8
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed in UK for smuggling cannabis worth 1 million pounds

10
Nation

Killing of doctor in taluk hospital outcome of police, govt failure: Kerala High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Cities

View All

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim’s family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna