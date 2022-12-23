SC verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Jan 2

New Delhi: The SC will pronounce its verdict on January 2 on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre’s Nov 8, 2016, decision to demonetise currency of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination. tns
Charles Sobhraj’s release delayed by a day
Kathmandu: Charles Sobhraj will spend one more day in Nepal's prison as the immigration authorities on Thursday expressed inability to arrange accommodation for the notorious serial killer.
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans