SC won’t stay probe against TMC leader

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the ED and CBI probes against TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam even as it stayed an order of the Calcutta High Court imposing a cost of Rs 25 lakh on him.

A Vacation Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha listed for hearing in July Banerjee’s plea against the high court’s May 18 order dismissing a petition filed by him seeking recall of a previous order of the high court which said probe agencies such as the CBI and ED could interrogate him in the case.