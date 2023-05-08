Scared, Cong got Sonia to campaign: PM fires final salvo

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress for what he described as the Opposition’s “open advocacy of Karnataka’s secession from India”, and said the electorate would give a befitting reply on May 10.

A visibly anguished Modi, addressing his last election rally in Karnataka ahead of high-stakes polls, blasted the Congress for a tweet posted from its official handle.

“Sonia Gandhi sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: the Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” read the tweet sparking a massive row ahead of the D-Day in Karnataka.

22 rallies in 6 days PM Modi concluded a high-voltage campaign with a rally in Vokkaliga-dominated Mysuru’s Nanjanagudu

He visited Karnataka more than 12 times this year with an eye on the state elections; addressed 22 rallies over six days Punish oppn The royal family of the Congress said it wanted to safeguard the sovereignty of Karnataka… The Congress thinks Karnataka has seceded from India. Are you in agreement with this? Will you or will you not punish the Congress? — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Will retain power: PM PM Modi claimed the BJP would retain power in Karnataka in the May 10 Assembly elections as people would elect a majority government in the state this time.

The PM asked the voters if they could condone such secessionist thoughts. “The Congress’ royal family said in Karnataka yesterday that they wished to safeguard the sovereignty of the state. Do you know what this means? When a country attains independence, it is called a sovereign nation. The Congress’ statement implies that it thinks that Karnataka has seceded from India. The Congress is openly advocating Karnataka’s secession from India. Will you or will you not punish the Congress for this? This is an insult to the patriotism of crores of Kannadigas who consider Karnataka the daughter of Mother India,” PM said urging voters to turn out in large numbers on May 10 and make “Karnataka the number one state by voting for the BJP”.

Sonia Gandhi had addressed her maiden rally in the state yesterday, with the PM today terming her appearance as a reflection of “Congress’ anxiety and fear”.

Capping his campaign in the JD-S stronghold and Vokkaliga-dominated Mysuru’s Nanjanagudu, where the BJP has been weak, the PM said he was flagging Congress’ latest remarks with a “heavy heart filled with pain”.

“I want all citizens and all Kannadigas to carefully heed my words,” the PM said, alleging that “when the Congress comes to power, criminals and terrorists feel emboldened”.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the PM also mentioned the latter’s recent comments made in the UK.

“When it comes to hurting India’s interests, the Congress’ royal family takes the lead. It openly instigates foreign powers to influence politics in India. They secretly meet diplomats who dislike India,” the PM said referring to “protection of Karnataka’s sovereignty” remarks without naming Sonia Gandhi.

The PM’s high-octane speech on the last day in Karnataka ahead of the polls matches BJP’s ambitions of touching 150 seats in an Assembly of 224 and setting the pace for the Lok Sabha elections.

To that end, the PM said “the Congress is desperate to wrest power in Karnataka to gain political oxygen” and appealed to people to punish it.