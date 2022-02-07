Scars of farmers’ stir force BJP in UP to walk extra mile

The arithmetically invincible caste equation in the BJP’s favour since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections is waning because of the scars left behind by the farmers’ protest and unkempt promises on job generation in this predominantly rural belt

Scars of farmers’ stir force BJP in UP to walk extra mile

The SP-RLD attempts to attract Dalit vote at `Save Constitution' rally in Sardhana, Meerut.

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

Bijnor, February 7

The arithmetically invincible caste equation in the BJP’s favour since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections is waning because of the scars left behind by the farmers’ protest and unkempt promises on job generation in this predominantly rural belt. The sedition case filed against the Muslim candidate of the opposition Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance from Bijnor has come at an opportune time for the BJP. In the last assembly polls, the caste equation forged by the BJP easily trumped the substantial Muslim vote in Bijnor.

A 27-year-old homemaker Suchi Choudhary, whose husband was an accused in the 2013 riots, was elected an MLA in 2017 with the help of a polarised Dalit, Jat and assorted backward caste vote.

All the way to Bijnor, the badly rutted National Highway 34 precludes Yogi backers from including ‘good roads’ in the list of achievements – improved law and order, pukka houses and ration for the poor. “They take away most of the ration. Each has seven to eight children. Tomorrow ‘they’ will overwhelm us,” warns a BJP supporter. The sedition case is more grist to their rumour mill.

The election in Meerut’s Sardhana constituency was equally split on religious lines. In this sugar and mustard belt, sitting MLA Sangeet Som became a hero of sorts after the 2013 riots. The tensions after the riots helped him double the victory margin from 10,000 to 20,000 votes in the 2017 assembly elections. But, the SP-RLD is trying to chip away the Dalit vote that in the past gravitated to the BSP and BJP. The seats filled up quickly on Sunday for a ‘Save Constitution’ convention organised by the RLD-SP combine. Photos of Dalit icons Ambedkar, Phule, and even Kanshiram shared space with Charan Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Not all present were firm supporters though. A group of six youngsters said they were there for ‘refreshments’. Otherwise half of them were voting for the BJP and the rest for the BSP. “But this happens in all rallies,” reasoned veteran RLD leader Mehar Singh who had once been with the BJP.

The BJP needs the previous consolidation of the upper castes, non-Yadav backwards and a section of the Dalits to repeat its stamp of authority over UP for an unprecedented fourth successive time after the emphatic wins of 2014, 2017 and 2019. But as the replacement of several candidates demonstrates, it has to walk the extra mile to tide over the scars left by the farmers’ protests, low sugarcane prices and the disappointment with the repeated cancellation of job exams in the state.

PM unable to travel to Bijnor due to poor weather, to address people virtually

New Delhi: The PMO on Monday said due to the prevailing weather issues, PM Narendra Modi won’t be able to travel to UP’s Bijnor to address the Jan Chaupal Rally.

He will now address the people of UP virtually at 12.30 pm.

#up polls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college