Indian to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

The government on Tuesday said it has decided to resume scheduled international passenger commercial flight services to and from India from March 27 after a complete two years of suspension, as there has been substantial decline in the Covid-19 infection cases in the country.

In an order the civil aviation regulator DGCA said, “...the competent authority has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India with effect from March 27, 2022 i.e. start of summer schedule 2022. Accordingly, the scheduled international passenger services to/from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022.”

The DGCA in its order also said the air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 27, 2022.

“All these international flight operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of health & Family Welfare’s guidelines for international travel, which was issued on February 10, 2022 and as amended time to time.”

The services of scheduled international commercial passenger flights are suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to spread of Covid-19 infections across the globe. But special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

On the decision of the government, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the Covid-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards.” He went on to add that with this step, “I am confident the sector will reach new heights.”

Just 3,993 fresh COVID-19 infections — the lowest in 662 days — were recorded in India on Tuesday, according to the data shared by the MoHFW.