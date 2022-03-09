Scheduled international flights to resume from March 27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

With a substantial decline in fresh Covid infections, the government today decided to resume scheduled international passenger commercial flights to and from India from March 27 after two years of suspension.

In an order, civil aviation regulator DGCA said the air bubble arrangements would also stand revoked from March 27. “The flight operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s guidelines for international travel, which were issued on February 10, 2022, and amended from time to time,” it said.

The scheduled international commercial passenger flights are suspended in India since March 23, 2020, after the spread of Covid. But special flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under the air bubble system.

Welcoming the decision, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said “this step will provide impetus to the economic recovery for the (aviation) sector and the nation”.

