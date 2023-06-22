Scheme stopped for states to check price rise: FCI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Amid Congress’ allegations that the Centre was trying to stop wheat and rice supply to the states under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) merely to scuttle the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme in Karnataka, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said the step was necessitated to bring down rising prices. The FCI is the sole agency that sells wheat and rice under the OMSS.

Around 309 lakh metric tonne wheat is available with the FCI as on June 16. As per the norms, buffer stock norm for wheat, as on July 1, should be 275 lakh metric tonne.