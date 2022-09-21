School teacher, student found hanging in UP forest

PTI

Saharanpur (UP), September 21

A 40-year-old school teacher and his student, said to be having an affair, were found hanging from a noose in a forest here, police said on Wednesday.

Virendra, a school teacher, and the 17-year-old girl, a student of Class 9, were found hanging in the forest late on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

The teacher, a resident of Rasulpur village, was having an affair with the girl who studied in the same school where he worked. They were missing since September 3, he said.

The girl’s family had lodged a report of kidnapping and the police started searching for them but were unable to trace them because of changing location, he said.

In the evening, a police team went to the forest when a foul smell started emanating in the area and found two dead bodies in a very bad condition, the SSP said.

The state of the bodies suggested that both had committed suicide about ten days ago, he said.

A bike was also recovered from the area, however, no suicide note has been found, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.