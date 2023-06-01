Science not popular among SC, ST pupils

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 31

Science is not the preferred stream in Class XI for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students across the country, according to a study conducted by the Union Education Ministry.

The study, which is an assessment of Class X and XII board exam results, noted that 37 per cent of SC students and 30 per cent of ST students opted for science against the overall percentage of 47.

Humanities remained the most preferred stream for SC and ST students, it said.

Around 48 per cent of SC students and 57.3 per cent of ST pupils chose Humanities. The commerce stream remained the last option for them.

Among SC and ST students, girls surpassed boys in choosing the Arts stream. Meanwhile, the number of SC and ST girls opting for the science stream is fewer than that of boys.

The ministry, in its report, has said science and Humanities were the most popular streams over the past 10 years. “Students opting for science and Arts have increased from 31 per cent in 2012 to more than 40 per cent in 2022. The commerce stream has stagnated, with only 14 per cent students opting for it,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, 35 lakh students who enrolled in Class X in 2021-22 did not progress to Class XI, according to the report. Of them, 27.5 lakh flunked and 7.5 lakh students did not appear for the Class X examinations.

