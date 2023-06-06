Scindia asks airlines to monitor airfare

New Delhi, June 5
During a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discussed the issue of airfares where he shared his concerns regarding the abnormal surge on certain air routes.
During the meeting, he told airlines to self-monitor airfares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing of late, particularly those that were earlier being serviced by Go First. The airfares would be monitored by the DGCA, added Scindia. This comes as the Centre has been getting a lot of complaints on social media about the skyrocketing prices of air tickets after the shutdown of Go First. During the peak summer season, the routes like Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Srinagar have witnessed return airfares touching around Rs 50,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...