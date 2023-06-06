Scindia asks airlines to monitor airfare

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

During a meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discussed the issue of airfares where he shared his concerns regarding the abnormal surge on certain air routes.

During the meeting, he told airlines to self-monitor airfares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing of late, particularly those that were earlier being serviced by Go First. The airfares would be monitored by the DGCA, added Scindia. This comes as the Centre has been getting a lot of complaints on social media about the skyrocketing prices of air tickets after the shutdown of Go First. During the peak summer season, the routes like Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Srinagar have witnessed return airfares touching around Rs 50,000.