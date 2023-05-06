SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

BENAULIM (GOA), MAY 5

India, in a strongly worded response to Pakistan’s overtures for talks, said victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terror.

S Jaishankar and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Goa on Friday. ANI

Talks tough on terror Bilawal is promoter, justifier and spokesperson for terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan. Victims of terrorism don’t sit together with perpetrators of terrorism. — S Jaishankar, EAM

Rebutting each of the points made by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in interviews to the media, including the BBC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “a promoter, justifier and spokesperson for a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan. These positions were called out at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).”

Speaking after the death of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack near the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, Jaishankar said Bilawal’s suggestion to sit together and talk was “hypocritical” and said India was feeling “outraged” by the incident.

Jaishankar had a similar position on China whose readout on the bilateral between him and its Foreign Minister described the situation on the boundary as stable. “That’s not the issue. There is an abnormal position in the border areas. We have to take the disengagement process forward. I have made it very clear. India-China relations will not be normal if peace and tranquillity in the border areas is disturbed.’’

“To suggest that everything else can continue while the central problem is not effectively addressed won’t wash. Both need to be clear about it. We will not go along with it.”

Pointing out that Pakistan’s credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves, Jaishankar said Bilawal was speaking from the same old playbook. Only the location of Goa was different.

The minister said Bilawal’s opposition to a G20 meeting to be held in Kashmir had no basis since Pakistan was not even a member of that grouping. “There is no G20 issue to debate. Certainly not with respect to J&K, which was and will always be a part of India. It is completely natural that it will be held in JK. There is only one issue. When does Pak vacate its illegal occupation of J&K?’’ he observed.

On Bilawal’s opening address at the SCO conference where he said the issue of terrorism should not be used to score diplomatic points, the minister said: “We are not scoring diplomatic points. We are exposing Pakistan. As a victim of terrorism, we are authorised to do so. We have put up with it. It speaks so much about the mindset of that country.”

He asked Pakistan to “smell the coffee” regarding its grouse about the abrogation of Article 370 as a violation of international agreements. “370 is history. Sooner the people realise it, the better.” India will also not acquiesce to the request to exclude sports from the freeze in ties with Pakistan. “It is like you’re trying to normalise terrorism. That terrorism happens, so what? It’s not a big deal. Therefore, let us carry on with the rest of life. This India will not accept that anymore. If terrorism happens, it will be countered. Our job is to expose it, to de-legitimise it. We will be unrelenting in that regard. And we will resist any attempt to cover it up by suggesting we do other things. I’m sorry that won’t work.”

3 possible reasons for EAM’s broadside

Bilawal’s interviews where he spoke on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s detention, Article 370, G20 meet in Srinagar and accused Jaishankar of diplomatic point scoring on terrorism

Rajouri attack in which 5 Army men were killed

Elections in Karnataka, where BJP seems to be on backfoot

Sports part of freeze

“It is like you’re trying to normalise terrorism. That terrorism happens, so what? It’s not a big deal. Therefore, let us carry on with the rest of life. This India will not accept that anymore.

On G20 meet in JK

There is no G20 issue… certainly not with respect to J&K. There is only one issue. When does Pak vacate its illegal occupation of J&K?