SCO film festival opens in Mumbai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

The five-day SCO Film Festival opened in Mumbai today following a glittering ceremony with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS Meenakshi Lekhi lighting the lamp along with celebrities from the film world.

The guest of honour was Hema Malini. Film personalities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala, Esha Gupta, Poonam Dhillon, Eli Avram, Hrishita Bhatt and Jacky Bhagnani were felicitated. Thakur said, “Indian movies are a rage across SCO countries and have played a great role in people-to-people connections.”

The film festival will screen a total of 57 films. As many as 14 films have been nominated in the competition section of the film festival. These include Pan Nalin’s Oscar-shortlisted Gujarati film ‘ChhelloShow’ and Nikhil Mahajan’s award-winning Marathi film ‘Godavari’.