SCO states to work on unified terror list

New Delhi, July 5
The ‘Delhi Declaration’ of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has called for a unified list of terrorist, separatist and extremist organisations whose activities are prohibited on the territories of the SCO member states.
Delhi declaration
- ‘Delhi Declaration’ emphasises preparing unified terror list
- Will include terrorist, extremist bodies barred by members
- China has several times blocked Indian efforts to sanction Pakistan-based ultras
The declaration was issued after the virtual summit held here on Tuesday. It followed PM Narendra Modi denouncing cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy of some countries and calling upon SCO members to unreservedly criticise such nations.
Chairing the SCO virtual summit, held under India’s presidency for the first time, the PM was attempting to resolve a strange dichotomy in the functioning of the SCO. While it avows countering terrorism as one of its main aims, China has blocked joint India-US attempts to globally sanction several Pakistan-based terrorist leaders. In Afghanistan too, there is divergence in the approach of SCO members, some of whom have been promoting militancy in the country.
Besides the Delhi Declaration which mentioned terrorism and radicalisation, the Council of SCO Heads of State issued a separate statement “countering radicalisation, which was leading to terrorism, separatism and extremism”. It reiterated that any act of terrorism was criminal and unjustifiable. It also emphasised the inadmissibility of states using terrorist, separatist and extremist groups and their accomplices to implement particular political and geopolitical goals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...