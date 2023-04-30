 Scope of arbitration evolving, India becoming preferred place for dispute resolution: Justice Surya Kant : The Tribune India

Scope of arbitration evolving, India becoming preferred place for dispute resolution: Justice Surya Kant

He also said that establishing a sustainable environment for arbitration will invite further businesses and build a trustworthy relationship with foreign businesses

Scope of arbitration evolving, India becoming preferred place for dispute resolution: Justice Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 30

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Sunday said the scope of arbitration in India is evolving, making it a preferred place for arbitration and dispute resolution.

He also said that establishing a sustainable environment for arbitration will invite further businesses and build a trustworthy relationship with foreign businesses.

Speaking at a joint summit on arbitration and dispute resolution organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak at the Delhi High court, Justice Kant said arbitration incentivizes foreign businesses to enter the Indian market and holds the promise of smooth resolution of disputes.

“The conditions in India are improving and the scope of arbitration is evolving, making the country a preferred place for arbitration and dispute resolution,” a press release quoted Justice Kant as saying.

“The MoU entered by the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) and IIM Rohtak will help create a good pathway towards arbitration and spread awareness about arbitration to business, particularly in cross border and international disputes.

“IIM Rohtak has a world-class expertise in management practices, consumer decision-making, supply-chain, public policy, technology, and economics, and it can assist IIAC in leveraging its expertise,” Justice Kant said.

He added that together, this has a unique potential and opportunity to truly make India the arbitration hub for the world.

As the youth come together, this talent is an amalgamation of a multitude of businesses, he said.

Justice Kant suggested that institutional arbitration must be encouraged in India and it will be more dynamic and specific with able expertise.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIAC and IIM Rohtak on the occasion.

The event also witnessed panel discussions on the topics “Discussing best practices in commercial arbitration” and “Efficient and effective dispute resolution to create a positive business environment” with participation from experts and industry leaders.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said arbitration creates a beneficial environment for businesses for its disputes and that it will keep growing.

He added that the most important thing right now in arbitration is to have a time frame.

Professor Dheeraj Sharma, director, IIM Rohtak, said, “Arbitration is key to save the humongous money wastage and lack of positive labour force that comes with not going for arbitration.” He further added that it is important that good arbitration and dispute resolution be the fountainhead for creating a conducive business environment as one moves towards being a 5 billion dollar industry.

#Environment #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

6
Haryana

IAS officer Vijay Dahiya files anticipatory bail application

7
Punjab

Grant increased, now provide better results: CM to Punjabi University

8
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

9
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

10
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

WFI chief thanks Akhilesh Yadav for not siding with protesting wrestlers; says ready to resign if protesters go back

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

Thanks Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associa...

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...

Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief; Delhi police provides security to complainants

Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief; Delhi police provides security to complainants

‘We train whenever we get time... but getting justice for In...

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

Top court asks Madhya Pradesh Government to review 75% domic...

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought

Start doubles players become first Indians after Dinesh Khan...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi government, MCD schools

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management