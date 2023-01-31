Scrap yard near Pune hospital catches fire; 19 patients evacuated

PTI

Pune, January 31

A fire broke out at a scrap yard in Maharashtra’s Pune district in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing evacuation of 19 patients from a hospital located nearby, a fire official said.

No one was injured, he said.

The fire broke out at around 2am at the scrap yard of used tyres in Kasarwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad township, the official said.

"As the fire was close to the Max Neuro Hospital and there were chances that it might be affected, all 19 patients were evacuated from there and shifted to a nearby hospital," said the fire brigade official from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Fourteen fire vehicles were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 5am, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said, adding that the cooling operation was under way.

