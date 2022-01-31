Scribe impersonates UP CM Yogi Adityanath, held

New Delhi, January 30
The Delhi Police today arrested a freelance journalist for allegedly impersonating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sending forged letters to several public sector units to obtain advertisements for his newspaper in 2016. Adityanath was then a Lok Sabha MP.
Delhi Police officials said accused Manoj Kumar Seth (41) was arrested from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the force. —
