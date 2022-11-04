Search operations called off at Morbi bridge collapse site

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Morbi, November 3

Four days after a bridge collapse claimed more than 100 lives in Gujarat’s Morbi town, the district administration on Thursday called off the search operation in the Machchhu river.

“We have decided to call off the search. The verification of all persons reported missing has been completed,” Morbi District Collector GT Pandya told The Tribune.

The decision to wind up the search operation was taken after a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Harshad Patel, Commissioner of Relief and ex-officio revenue secretary of Gujarat. Patel was here to take stock of the situation.

Besides district officials, representatives of the Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF and Army, also took part in the meeting.

Patel said information on all missing persons had been conclusively verified. “Now, there is no possibility of finding any more survivors. We have discussed this with all agencies involved in the search operation. Latest equipment, including machines using sonar technology, were used for the operation. Divers from the Navy have searched the riverbed thoroughly and now there’s no chance of finding anybody. After consultation with all state and central agencies, we have decided to stop the search,” Patel said.

According to official figures, 135 persons, including more than 50 children, died in the mishap. While the bodies of 134 persons were fished out, an injured person died in hospital. No bodies were recovered from the river after October 31.