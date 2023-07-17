Seat-sharing, CMP panel, EVMs on Oppn agenda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 16

Opposition parties gathering in Bengaluru on Monday are likely to form a sub-committee for drafting a common minimum programme (CMP) and communication points for the proposed alliance against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The draft agenda of the meeting, circulated to 26 parties on the eve of the two-day conclave starting with a dinner in Bengaluru tomorrow, also proposes to form another sub-committee to finalise a joint programme, including rallies, conventions and agitations, said sources.

The Congress is hosting the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hosted the first in Patna recently.

The draft agenda, to be finalised after preliminary discussions tomorrow and finalised at the main meeting on Tuesday, also lists discussions on the process for deciding seat-sharing on state-wise basis; discussion on EVM issue and proposed reforms for the Election Commission; finalisation of the name of the new alliance and setting up of a common secretariat for the proposed alliance.

