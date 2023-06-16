SEBI attaches Choksi's bank, demat accounts

New Delhi, June 15
Markets regulator SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank accounts and shares and mutual fund holdings of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to recover dues totalling Rs 5.35 crore.
The latest decision has been taken after Choksi failed to pay the fine imposed on him in October 2022 by SEBI in a case pertaining to indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of the promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. Both of them are facing charges of defrauding PNB of over Rs 14,000 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit