SEBI attaches Choksi's bank, demat accounts

PTI

New Delhi, June 15

Markets regulator SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank accounts and shares and mutual fund holdings of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to recover dues totalling Rs 5.35 crore.

The latest decision has been taken after Choksi failed to pay the fine imposed on him in October 2022 by SEBI in a case pertaining to indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

Choksi, who was the chairman and managing director as well as part of the promoter group of Gitanjali Gems, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. Both of them are facing charges of defrauding PNB of over Rs 14,000 crore.