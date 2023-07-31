Sebi bans 5 entities from securities mkt

PTI

New Delhi: Sebi has barred five entities, including Excel Realty N Infra, from the securities market for up to two years and levied a fine totalling Rs 1.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting financial statements of the company. PTI

Tricolour showed disrespect, FIR filed

Ranchi: An FIR has been registered against 18 people for allegedly tampering with the national flag during the Muharram procession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Sunday. The incident took place under the Chainpur police station area, some 175 kilometres from state capital Ranchi on Friday evening. PTI

Centre profiteering from fuel sale: Cong

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is ruthlessly profiteering from the sale of petrol and diesel, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday. During the last year alone, crude prices fell by 35 per cent, despite that rates of petrol and diesel have not reduced in India, Ramesh said in a statement. TNS

Fire at Guj hospital; 106 evacuated

Ahmedabad: A fire broke out in the basement of a 10-storey hospital building in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Sunday, causing thick smoke on the premises. Following the fire, 106 patients were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the blaze, they said. PTI

Atiq’s lawyer arrested in Umesh Pal murder case

Prayagraj (UP): The police on Sunday arrested slain gangster-turnedpolitician Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer Vijay Mishra from Lucknow in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, officials told mediaperons.